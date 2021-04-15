(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia will be determined when the epidemiological situation allows, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said ahead of his working visit to Moscow that he would discuss Putin's potential visit with Russian officials.

"Yes, there is indeed a valid invitation for the president to visit Serbia. You know that the president attaches great importance to the brotherly partnership, the substantial, serious and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries. Of course, as soon as the epidemiological situation allows, the date of the visit will be promptly coordinated through diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin plans to pay a visit to Serbia.