Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 17

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The death toll from a powerful earthquake in western Turkey increased to 17 and the number of injured to 709, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier reports confirmed 12 dead and 522 injured.

"The death toll increased to 17, the number of injured to 709," the statement says.