UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Earthquake In Turkey Rises To 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 17

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The death toll from a powerful earthquake in western Turkey increased to 17 and the number of injured to 709, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier reports confirmed 12 dead and 522 injured.

"The death toll increased to 17, the number of injured to 709," the statement says.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Earthquake Turkey From

Recent Stories

World Golf Awards announces 2020 winners

2 hours ago

CAF president contracts COVID-19

4 hours ago

Japan imported 20.173 mmb of crude from UAE in Sep ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 20 de ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders inquire after health of Algerian presi ..

4 hours ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.