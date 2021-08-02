The death toll from the heavy floods in the Chinese province of Henan has risen to 302 people, the regional authorities said on Monday, adding that 50 people remain missing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The death toll from the heavy floods in the Chinese province of Henan has risen to 302 people, the regional authorities said on Monday, adding that 50 people remain missing.

Earlier reports said that floods have killed 99 people.

"As of 12:00 noon on August 2, due to prolonged downpours in Henan province, a total of 302 people have died, and 50 more are still missing," the authorities said in a press release.