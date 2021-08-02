UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Flooding In China's Henan Provinces Rises To 302 - Regional Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 02:37 PM

Death Toll From Flooding in China's Henan Provinces Rises to 302 - Regional Authorities

The death toll from the heavy floods in the Chinese province of Henan has risen to 302 people, the regional authorities said on Monday, adding that 50 people remain missing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The death toll from the heavy floods in the Chinese province of Henan has risen to 302 people, the regional authorities said on Monday, adding that 50 people remain missing.

Earlier reports said that floods have killed 99 people.

"As of 12:00 noon on August 2, due to prolonged downpours in Henan province, a total of 302 people have died, and 50 more are still missing," the authorities said in a press release.

