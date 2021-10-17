UrduPoint.com

Sun 17th October 2021 | 09:30 AM

Death Toll From Floods, Landslides in India's Kerala Rises to 18 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The death toll from landslides and flooding caused by rainstorms in the Indian state of Kerala has gone up to 18, while over a dozen people are missing, The Hindustan Times reported on Sunday.

In addition, several people have been injured and displaced in rain-related incidents in Kerala as dams are nearing their full capacity, the newspaper said citing local officials.

On Saturday, it was reported that at least 10 people died and 18 others went missing in Kerala, where heavy downpours began on Friday. At least 5,000 families have been transported to relief camps across the state.

The state government is now seeking the help of the army, air force and navy for rescue and relief operations, and is closely monitoring the water level in all dams.

The Kerala government has also decided to stop the ongoing pilgrimage to the Sabarimala hill temple due to bad weather, according to The Hindustan Times.

