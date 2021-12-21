UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Haiti Truck Explosion Rises To 90

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 01:56 PM

The death toll rose to at least 90 after a fuel tanker exploded in Haiti's northern port city of Cap-Haitien last week, a local official said

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) --:The death toll rose to at least 90 after a fuel tanker exploded in Haiti's northern port city of Cap-Haitien last week, a local official said.

The count was "still unfortunately incomplete" due to severe injuries suffered by those still hospitalized, said Patrick Almonor, the deputy mayor of the city.

The explosion occurred on the night of Dec. 13 after the fuel truck tried to avoid a motorcycle and overturned. Residents tried to collect the spilled fuel which then exploded.

