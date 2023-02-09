Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that at least 12,391 people have died in Turkiye while 2,992 have been killed in Syria.

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2023) The death toll from the Turkiye-Syria earthquakes has risen to over 15,000.

Turkish officials said 13.5 million people have been affected by the earthquake in the area spanning around 450 kilometers.

