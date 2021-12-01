UrduPoint.com

Defense Of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Files Cassation Appeal Against Libel Sentence

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 05:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The defense team of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny has filed a cassation appeal in a libel case involving a World War II veteran, a Moscow magistrate court told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The court has received a cassation complaint from (Navalny's) lawyer," the Magistrate Court Number 321 said.

The court date has not yet been scheduled.

In February 2021, the Moscow district court of Yuzhnoye Medvedkovo ruled that Navalny must pay a fine of 850,000 rubles ($11,525) in the case involving the veteran for making strongly-worded comments in a video in which the latter spoke in favor of the 2020 Russian constitutional amendments. Navalny's defense team have tried to appeal the verdict without success and promised to challenge it in the European Court of Human Rights.

Meanwhile, Navalny is serving his prison sentence for a 2014 case of fraud.

