Delta Air Lines to Purchase 100 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft - Statement

Delta Air Lines and Boeing on Monday issued a joint statement saying the US carrier will modernize its fleet of 737 MAX aircraft by purchasing at least 100 new jets

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Delta Air Lines and Boeing on Monday issued a joint statement saying the US carrier will modernize its fleet of 737 MAX aircraft by purchasing at least 100 new jets.

"Boeing and Delta Air Lines today announced the US carrier will modernize its single-aisle fleet with the highly efficient 737 MAX to meet demand as well as its long-term sustainability goals," the statement said.

Delta plans to order 100 737-10 jets, the largest of the 737 MAX family of aircraft, with an option to acquire an additional 30, the statement added.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian emphasized the importance of acquiring the 737-10 aircraft for the company's entire fleet.

"These new aircraft provide superior operating economics and network flexibility and the agreement reflects our prudent approach to deploying our capital," Bastian said.

The 737-10 jet can cover 99% of single-aisle routes around the world, seating up to 230 passengers with a maximum range of 3,300 nautical miles, the statement said.

Delta also contracted with Boeing to fully reconfigure 29 Next Generation 737-900ER jets in its fleet that numbers more than 850 aircraft of which 450 Boeing jets, the statement added.

The deliveries of the aircraft are scheduled to begin in 2025, according to the statement.

