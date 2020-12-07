UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Announces Shutdown Measures For Half Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:23 PM

Denmark announces shutdown measures for half of country

Denmark will close middle and high schools, bars, cafes and restaurants in 38 municipalities this week in new shutdown measures set to affect almost half of the country's population, the government said Monday

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Denmark will close middle and high schools, bars, cafes and restaurants in 38 municipalities this week in new shutdown measures set to affect almost half of the country's population, the government said Monday.

The spread of the infection "is too high and the situation is too worrying. As a result, we have to adopt measures to control the infection and the epidemic," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters.

She also urged Danes to limit their Christmas and New Year's gatherings to 10 people.

As in the first wave at the start of the year, middle and high schools will return to distance learning from Wednesday, when bars, cafes and restaurants also have to close for eat-in diners, though takeaway will be allowed.

Libraries, gyms, cinemas and theatres also have to shut down.

Denmark avoided shutdowns in October and November when many other European economies closed shops and restaurants to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions will be in place until January 3, with Health Minister Magnus Heunicke qualifying the rising infection rate as "exponential".

Public health officials on Monday registered a daily record of 2,046 cases in 24 hours, expressing concern that they could rise to 4,000 a day by Christmas in the country of 5.8 million, public television DR reported.

The new measures will be introduced in Denmark's most affected areas, including the capital Copenhagen and its suburbs, the western city of Aarhus and the central town of Odense, which together are home to almost half of the Danish population.

The Scandinavian country, which is struggling to contain the virus, had already last week reduced the limit on children's extra-curricular activities from 50 to 10 and urged people in Copenhagen to increasingly work from home.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Odense Denmark January October November TV From Government Million

Recent Stories

Swift, sharp emission cuts could slow warming 'wit ..

2 minutes ago

Depleted Man Utd will relish Leipzig Champions Lea ..

2 minutes ago

N.Macedonian Leader Warns 'Inward-Looking' EU Abou ..

2 minutes ago

Bringing innovations,using modern technology is in ..

11 minutes ago

Euro Drops to 89 Rubles First Time Since September ..

11 minutes ago

Group weddings have proven their success: Hamdan b ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.