Denmark mulls stopping oil production in North Sea

(@FahadShabbir)

Danish Minister of Climate and Energy Dan Jorgensen said Thursday that the government is assessing whether to continue with a bid for oil production in the North Sea

COPENHAGEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Danish Minister of Climate and Energy Dan Jorgensen said Thursday that the government is assessing whether to continue with a bid for oil production in the North Sea.

"I believe that oil and gas should be phased out over time. As soon as possible," said Jorgensen.

"It requires a very thorough analysis, which is currently underway in the government," said the minister.

The minister made the declaration after coming under intense pressure from its allies in parliament.

Researchers from University College London have recommended that 80 percent of known oil and gas reserves need to remain underground to achieve the goal of Paris Agreement, which is keeping global warming "well below" two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.