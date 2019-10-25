UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Mulls Stopping Oil Production In North Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 08:49 PM

Denmark mulls stopping oil production in North Sea

Danish Minister of Climate and Energy Dan Jorgensen said Thursday that the government is assessing whether to continue with a bid for oil production in the North Sea

COPENHAGEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Danish Minister of Climate and Energy Dan Jorgensen said Thursday that the government is assessing whether to continue with a bid for oil production in the North Sea.

"I believe that oil and gas should be phased out over time. As soon as possible," said Jorgensen.

"It requires a very thorough analysis, which is currently underway in the government," said the minister.

The minister made the declaration after coming under intense pressure from its allies in parliament.

Researchers from University College London have recommended that 80 percent of known oil and gas reserves need to remain underground to achieve the goal of Paris Agreement, which is keeping global warming "well below" two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Related Topics

Parliament Oil London Paris Gas From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

First Day Of 9Th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur ..

43 seconds ago

Prejudices impede success in achieving goals

4 minutes ago

Brazil sees UAE as gateway to many regions, envoy ..

20 minutes ago

Ahmad Khan shines on day one of PakistanU16-Bangla ..

1 hour ago

Women parliamentarian in Sindh rise above politica ..

50 seconds ago

KP Govt announces compensation package for traders ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.