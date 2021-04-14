UrduPoint.com
Denmark To Ease Entry Rules For Vaccinated Travelers From Low-Infection Countries In May

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Denmark to Ease Entry Rules for Vaccinated Travelers From Low-Infection Countries in May

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Denmark will allow vaccinated travelers from some EU and Schengen countries with low infection rates to enter the country beginning from May 1 as a step toward a gradual reopening of borders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"Beginning from May 1, fully vaccinated Danish citizens and tourists from yellow and orange countries of the European Union and the Schengen Area can enter and leave Denmark with no mandatory PCR test and isolation required," the ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Beginning from April 21, Denmark will stop coloring all countries on the map as red, indicating the high infection rate, and instead begin differentiating among red, orange and yellow color areas, depending on their infection rate.

The new, softer border regulations will not apply to the red areas, according to the statement.

The foreign ministry discouraged the travel to red countries and recommended that orange countries only be visited in the case of special circumstances. Yellow countries have the lowest infection rates, but travelers should still exercise caution and follow all situation reports to remain duly informed, the statement read.

The travel regulations will be updated weekly to reflect the situation on the ground, the ministry said.

Denmark has so far registered about 239,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,446 deaths.

