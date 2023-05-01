UrduPoint.com

Deployment Of US Strategic Arms In S. Korea Putting Region On Brink Of Nuclear War - KCNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Deployment of US Strategic Arms in S. Korea Putting Region on Brink of Nuclear War - KCNA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The deployment of United States' nuclear submarines and other strategic weapons on the Korean Peninsula will bring the region to the brink of nuclear war, apart from violating inter-Korean agreements, an international security analyst of the North Korean Central news Agency (KCNA), Choe Ju Hyon, said on Monday.

"It is necessary to recall the well-known fact that the farce of deploying nuclear strategic assets orchestrated by the U.S. has been a main evil source of ever-escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. This is clearly proven by the fact that the regional situation aggravates explosively whenever nuclear-capable strategic bombers buzz around the sky above Korean Peninsula and nuclear carrier and subs make their unwanted appearances in the waters around it. Specifically, the U.S. has deployed different nuclear strategic assets targeted at the DPRK since the outset of this year, making the military and political situation of the peninsula still drown in the quagmire of instability. Worse still, a timer is now ticking to ignite the fuse of detonating a nuclear war," the international relations observer said.

He described as "the height of impudence and shamelessness" the US actions, which allegedly forced the South Korean Defense Ministry to state that the deployment of nuclear strategic submarines near the Korean Peninsula is not a violation of the inter-Korean declaration on denuclearization of 1991, according to which the two countries oblige not to test, produce, receive, store, deploy or use nuclear weapons.

The analyst also noted that the US is trying to come up with a "legal justification" for to deploy regular nuclear submarines and other large strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula on a regular basis, disregarding the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

"It is the hegemonic sinister aim pursued by the U.S. to turn the whole of South Korea into its biggest nuclear war outpost in the Far East and effectively use it for attaining its strategy for dominating the world," he said.

Last week, the leaders of South Korea and the US adopted the Washington Declaration that provides for the establishment of a regular bilateral consultation mechanism on extended deterrence and strategic planning. South Korea also secured a US promise to promptly deploy "the entire force of the alliance," including nuclear weapons, in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea. Washington also assured Seoul it would use all measures, including nuclear weapons, in the case of aggression from Pyongyang, and promised to send nuclear missile submarines to the Korean Peninsula.

