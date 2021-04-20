Diplomat Believes Russian Embassy in Tripoli Will Resume Operation Soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow expects that the Russian embassy in Libya will resume operation in the near future and it is also mulling the possibility to open a consulate in Benghazi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Moscow expects that the Russian embassy in Libya will resume operation in the near future and it is also mulling the possibility to open a consulate in Benghazi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

"We keep working. We have a charge d'affaires who performs his functions from Tunis. I think we will soon travel to Tripoli to see how we can arrange everything there. I think [he] will soon travel there to take a look around .... focus on political contacts and promote our economic interests and humanitarian ties," Bogdanov told reporters.

Asked if the Russian embassy could reopen in Tripoli by the end of the year, the senior diplomat said it could even happen earlier.

"No one closed it, but it was looted, it was burned down by bandits. So, we just have no place to work. I think, at the first stage we will perhaps be forced to work from a hotel ... We should both restore the embassy in Tripoli, its full operation, and also some consular office or presence in the east, in Benghazi, like it used to be," Bogdanov continued.