Diplomat Calls Russia-Venezuela Military Cooperation Stabilizing Factor Amid US Pressure

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Caracas is a stabilizing factor against the backdrop of pressure from the United States and its NATO partners on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Russian Ambassador to the Latin American nation Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

"Our specialists are here (in Venezuela) and successfully interact with the Venezuelan military, contributing to maintaining the combat readiness of the country's armed forces at a high level. This, of course, is a stabilizing factor in the face of ongoing pressure on the constitutional government of Nicolas Maduro by the United States and its NATO partners, whose territories are full of American military bases, including in the neighborhood of Venezuela," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

The diplomat also expressed hope that the further strengthening of military and military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Caracas will cool Washington's eagerness regarding the preparation of new armed aggression against the sovereignty and independence of Venezuela.

Commenting on the mutual interests of Moscow and Caracas in the field of military-technical cooperation, he said that they are limited by the laws and international obligations of Venezuela.

"It is a harmonious combination of needs and opportunities," the diplomat added.