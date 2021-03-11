NARYAN-MAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) MAR, Russia, March 11 (Sputnik) - Security officers have cordoned off a district in Russia's northern city of Severodvinsk, where a person may be reportedly held hostage, and children are warned against leaving the school located nearby, a spokesman for the city administration told Sputnik on Thursday.

"According to preliminary information, the whole district was cordoned off. The city administration and the education department were instructed to prevent children from the nearby educational facility from leaving it.

We do not know what happens inside. There are claims that a person was taken hostage, but this may be drills. We have received a signal, and we are investigating," the spokesman said.

According to local media reports, a person may be held hostage inside a microloan office.

However, a source in the regional emergency services told Sputnik said that the turmoil could have started just because of some row between a couple.