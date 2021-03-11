UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Cordoned Off In Russia's Severodvinsk Amid Possible Hostage Incident- Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

District Cordoned Off in Russia's Severodvinsk Amid Possible Hostage Incident- Authorities

NARYAN-MAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) MAR, Russia, March 11 (Sputnik) - Security officers have cordoned off a district in Russia's northern city of Severodvinsk, where a person may be reportedly held hostage, and children are warned against leaving the school located nearby, a spokesman for the city administration told Sputnik on Thursday.

"According to preliminary information, the whole district was cordoned off. The city administration and the education department were instructed to prevent children from the nearby educational facility from leaving it.

We do not know what happens inside. There are claims that a person was taken hostage, but this may be drills. We have received a signal, and we are investigating," the spokesman said.

According to local media reports, a person may be held hostage inside a microloan office.

However, a source in the regional emergency services told Sputnik said that the turmoil could have started just because of some row between a couple.

Related Topics

Education Russia Severodvinsk March May Media From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala o ..

28 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Counts on Russia to Bridge Gap in Agricul ..

27 minutes ago

Responsibility of lawmakers to work for strengthen ..

27 minutes ago

UAE’s economy shows remarkable ability to overco ..

43 minutes ago

Russia Invited Zimbabwean Defense Minister to Mili ..

27 minutes ago

Peru receives 117,000 vaccine doses from COVAX fac ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.