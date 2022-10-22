UrduPoint.com

Documents Seized By FBI At Trump Residence Related To Iran, China - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Documents Seized by FBI at Trump Residence Related to Iran, China - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) The documents seized by the FBI from the Florida residence of former US President Donald Trump contained information about Iran and China, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Some of the materials included sensitive intelligence about Iran and China, the report said, citing anonymous sources, who specified that at least one secret document concerned Iran's missile program.

A number of other documents contained intelligence about China, the report said.

The disclosure of information contained in the documents could potentially pose a number of potential problems - from the identification of US intelligence officers to information gathering methods and the potential threat of retaliation by other countries, the report added.

In August, Trump sued the US Justice Department after the FBI searched his Florida residence, where investigators seized several dozen boxes with about 11,000 documents. The Trump team also asked Judge Aileen Cannon to appoint a special master to review the seized materials for any privileged documents and prohibit Justice Department investigators from using the materials in their probe until they were reviewed.

Trump said he declassified all the documents he took to his residence in Florida upon leaving the White House, noting that the president can do this just by thinking about it.

Related Topics

Iran China Washington White House Trump Florida August FBI Post All From

Recent Stories

Trump ordered to testify in Capitol assault probe

Trump ordered to testify in Capitol assault probe

15 minutes ago
 Russia 'delaying' grain exports from Ukraine: Zele ..

Russia 'delaying' grain exports from Ukraine: Zelensky

15 minutes ago
 Mordaunt enters Tory race as Johnson eyes comeback ..

Mordaunt enters Tory race as Johnson eyes comeback as PM

15 minutes ago
 Seerah of Prophet (PBUH) presents solution to all ..

Seerah of Prophet (PBUH) presents solution to all challenges of Muslim Ummah: Ah ..

18 minutes ago
 UN Security Council targets Haiti gangs with sanct ..

UN Security Council targets Haiti gangs with sanctions

18 minutes ago
 Europe Network Against Racism Denounces Borrell's ..

Europe Network Against Racism Denounces Borrell's Attempt to Apologize for Garde ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.