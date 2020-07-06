UrduPoint.com
Dominican Opposition Candidate Abinader Declares Victory In Presidential Election

Dominican Opposition Candidate Abinader Declares Victory in Presidential Election

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Dominican opposition candidate Luis Abinader of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) has declared victory in the presidential election, though only preliminary election results are currently available.

After counting 20 percent of the ballots, Abinader has received 54.07 percent of the vote, while ruling party candidate Gonzalo Castillo has gained 36.03 percent.

"Forecasts indicate that our victory is officially irreversible," Abinader said addressing his supporters.

The ruling Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) is on track to lose power after 16 years, and Castillo and incumbent President Danilo Medina have already congratulated Abinader on the election victory, though the central election commission has not officially announced the results.

"On this election day, the democratic model of the Dominican Republic became stronger. Thus, we congratulate the newly elected president, Luis Abinader ... to whom we wish a great success," Medina said on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Dominican Republic held the presidential and parliamentary elections despite spiking coronavirus cases in the Caribbean country. Abinader and Castillo were the main contenders. The election was initially slated for May 17, but the vote was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

