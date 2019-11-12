UrduPoint.com
Donetsk People's Republic Informs OSCE About Completion Of Troop Pullout Near Petrivske

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has informed the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) to Ukraine about the completion of the three-day process of disengagement of troops near the settlement of Petrivske in Donbas, a DPR spokesman from the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on ceasefire (JCCC) said on Tuesday

On November 9, both DPR militia and the Ukrainian security forces began the withdrawal of troops near Petrivske, with the process monitored by the OSCE. The same day, the DPR announced that it had fully withdrawn its forces from the area. On Monday, Ukrainian military said that it had also completed the practical phase of the troop pullout.

"Today, on November 12, according to the schedule approved by the Contact Group, the head of the DPR representative office in the JCCC sent a notification to the OSCE SMM on the completion of the first three-day cycle of practical activities at the site number three near Petrivske.

Forces of the DPR militia were withdrawn from the site," the spokesman told reporters.

On October 1, representatives of the Contact Group on Ukraine met in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and signed an agreement on a Donbas peace plan called "the Steinmeier formula." They also agreed to resume the separation of forces near Zolote and Petrivske.

A month later, both the Ukrainian military and the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Luhansk announced that they had completed the disengagement of troops and military hardware near Zolote.

