DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Alexey Kulemzin, the mayor of the city of Donetsk, said on Thursday that the recent shelling of the city by the Ukrainian military was the most massive strike since 2014.

Earlier on Thursday, the Donetsk People's Republic's representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said that the Ukrainian military fired 40 rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems at the Voroshilovsky and Kiev districts of Donetsk.

"Another war crime was committed this morning by Ukrainian fascists. Today, at exactly 7:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT), they subjected the center of Donetsk to the most massive strike since 2014," Kulemzin said on Telegram.

Information about casualties and injuries is being clarified, the mayor said.

He added that several rockets directly hit multi-story apartment buildings in the city, with some of them being caught on fire.