UrduPoint.com

Donetsk's Mayor Says Thursday's Attack On City Center Was Most Massive Strike Since 2014

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Donetsk's Mayor Says Thursday's Attack on City Center Was Most Massive Strike Since 2014

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Alexey Kulemzin, the mayor of the city of Donetsk, said on Thursday that the recent shelling of the city by the Ukrainian military was the most massive strike since 2014.

Earlier on Thursday, the Donetsk People's Republic's representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said that the Ukrainian military fired 40 rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems at the Voroshilovsky and Kiev districts of Donetsk.

"Another war crime was committed this morning by Ukrainian fascists. Today, at exactly 7:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT), they subjected the center of Donetsk to the most massive strike since 2014," Kulemzin said on Telegram.

Information about casualties and injuries is being clarified, the mayor said.

He added that several rockets directly hit multi-story apartment buildings in the city, with some of them being caught on fire.

Related Topics

Fire Donetsk Kiev From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

42 minutes ago
 Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

10 hours ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

10 hours ago
 Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

10 hours ago
 Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthod ..

Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthodox sites

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.