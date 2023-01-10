Dozhd TV to Move Head Office to Netherlands After Latvian Ban

Russian independent broadcaster Dozhd (TV Rain, designated as a foreign media agent in Russia) will move its head office to Amsterdam but will retain its Latvian bureau despite being taken off air by the Baltic nation's media regulator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Russian independent broadcaster Dozhd (TV Rain, designated as a foreign media agent in Russia) will move its head office to Amsterdam but will retain its Latvian bureau despite being taken off air by the Baltic nation's media regulator.

"Dozhd tv channel has received a European broadcasting license. It has been issued by the Dutch media regulator for five years. This means that Dozhd may return to cable networks ... In addition, in connection with obtaining a Dutch broadcasting license, Dozhd will move its editorial center to Amsterdam, and the channel's Amsterdam studio will become the main one," the broadcaster said on Telegram.

The broadcaster also announced its intention to keep its office and part of its staff in Riga, adding that Latvia remained the TV channel's most important focus in terms of the editorial office's information strategy.

The Latvian media regulator revoked the broadcasting license of Latvia-based Dozhd TV channel in December 2022, citing an alleged threat to national security and public order. The channel was accused of showing content that supports the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The license had provided the broadcaster with the right to distribute its content in the European Union, the United States and other countries.

The West-leaning Russian channel, which bills itself as an independent news outlet, said the move did not bode well for other Russian-language or foreign-audience oriented media in Latvia.