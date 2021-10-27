Information about the Ukrainian armed forces' use of a Bayraktar drone in Donbas is being verified, there is no confirmation yet, self-proclaimed Donbas People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said on Wednesday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Information about the Ukrainian armed forces' use of a Bayraktar drone in Donbas is being verified, there is no confirmation yet, self-proclaimed Donbas People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said on Wednesday.

"We are currently checking the information about the Ukrainian armed forces' possible use of a Turkish-produced UAV. There is no confirmation yet. We requested Ukraine's representatives to clarify the situation with the statement about combat use of this drone, issues by the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces," Nikonorova said, as quoted by the DPR Foreign Ministry.

Nikonorova, who represents the DPR in the Trilateral Contact Group, raised the matter at the Wednesday's session.