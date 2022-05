DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik that he plans to visit the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 15-18.

"Yes, there are plans to attend the St. Petersburg Economic Forum this year. Plans are being worked out so far," Pushilin said.