Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) A top DR Congo court threw out a suit Monday that sought to bar opposition politician Moise Katumbi from running for president on the grounds that he is not Congolese.

Katumbi is a wealthy businessman and former governor of ex-Katanga province in the impoverished but mineral-rich central African nation.

The 58-year-old -- whose father was Italian -- is considered one of the leading contenders to challenge incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi in an election scheduled for December 20.

Noel Tshiani, another presidential contender, had petitioned the Constitutional Court to revoke Katumbi's candidacy, arguing that he did possess Congolese nationality.

Congolese law does not recognise dual nationality.

Katumbi's lawyer Herve Diakiese argued during proceedings on Monday that there was no proof his client held any other nationality besides Congolese.

The Constitutional Court ruled that Tshiani's suit was "unfounded".

Diakiese welcomed the decision, telling journalists it was "judicially established today that there can be no possible dispute over Moise Katumbi's Congolese nationality."

"This is the culmination of a very long struggle in the face of injustice, lies, manipulation and disinformation", he said.

Tshiani is also the initiator of a draft law that would allow only citizens whose parents are both Congolese citizens to hold high political office.

That draft law is widely perceived as an attempt to smother Katumbi's political ambitions.