DR Congo Declares New Ebola Outbreak - WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2022 | 10:11 PM

A new outbreak of the Ebola viral disease has been declared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after the death of a woman in the North Kivu province, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) A new outbreak of the Ebola viral disease has been declared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after the death of a woman in the North Kivu province, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

"Ebola resurgences are occurring with greater frequency in the Democratic Republic of the Congo which is concerning," WHO's Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said.

The WHO expects Congolese health authorities to build on their expertise in stopping a string of Ebola flare-ups to bring this one quickly under control, Moeti added.

Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani said Monday that a 46-year-old woman died last week in a hospital in the town of Beni.

She was receiving care for other conditions but subsequently exhibited Ebola symptoms.

The WHO and local authorities traced 160 contacts who will be vaccinated, the WHO said. Beni will receive 200 doses of a vaccine against Ebola from the African country's stockpile of 1,000 doses.

The health ministry says this is the country's 15th Ebola outbreak. The previous flare-up was declared over in early July. The latest Ebola victim died of a strain that is genetically linked to the 2018-2020 outbreak, the country's longest and largest.

