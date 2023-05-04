UrduPoint.com

Drone Detected, Destroyed In Russia's Voronezh Region - Governor

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russian air defense forces have detected and destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Voronezh Region, just a day after an attempted attack on the Kremlin, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Thursday.

The incident happened after an attempted attack by two drones on Russia's Kremlin on Wednesday. Moscow said the attack had been Kiev's assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian government has denied involvement in the attack.

"Today, early in the morning, the air defense system detected and successfully destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle. There have been no casualties and destruction. The life and health of the region's residents are not in danger. The situation is under my personal control," Gusev said on Telegram.

Last week, the Russian air defense system downed a small-sized reconnaissance drone in the sky near the city of Voronezh. There were also no reports of casualties and damage.

