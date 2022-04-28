UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Announces Eid Al Fitr Working Hours

Dubai Customs announced the official working hours at its customs centers during the Eid al Fitr holiday, to help individuals and companies clear their goods without any delay

Work will continue around the clock during the Eid al Fitr Holiday at Deira wharfage, Dubai Creek Customs Center, Hamirya Port Customs Center, Jebel Ali Inspection Center, TECOM. Port Rashid Customer Service Center and Jebel Ali Customer center will be closed during the Eid holiday, and they will resume on Thursday 5/5/2022 from 7.

30am to 2.30pm and on Friday 6/5/2022 from 7.30am to 12pm.

Hatta Customs Center, Dubai Logistics City Customs Center and Air Cargo Customs Centers at Dubai Cargo Village and Dubai Airport Free Zone will work 24/7 during the Eid Holiday.

Customs Declaration Department will work around the clock to clear customs transactions for clients.

Dubai Customs stated that the continuation of work in the customs centers during the Eid Al Fitr holiday is part of its vision to ensure convenience and uninterrupted services.

