Dubai Ruler Issues Law Regulating Use of Drones in Emirate

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president, prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, issued on Saturday a law regulating the use of drones in the emirate.

"The Law aims to reduce risks associated with drone activity and specifies the duties and responsibilities of relevant authorities. The new Law also seeks to help Dubai promote itself as a hub for drone manufacturing, smart transportation and innovation in the sector, and enable public and private entities to use drones and provide drone-related services," the statement on Al Maktoum's official website read.

The implementation of the law, as well as the management of all related activities, will be carried out by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority with the support of the Dubai Air Navigation Services.

"The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority is also tasked with identifying and approving the designated areas and heights within which the operations and trials of drones can be conducted," the statement added.

The law applies to all types of drones, except those used for military purposes but they should coordinate with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to ensure safety and avoid endangering civil aviation operations.

"All individuals are prohibited from operating drones in restricted and dangerous areas. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority in coordination with Dubai Police may allow government agencies to use drones for security, rescue, firefighting, surveillance or other purposes that are in the public interest," the document read.

The use of drones in the UAE is subject to strict laws and regulations. In 2017, Dubai adopted a resolution, following several cases of disrupting flights at the international airport, clarifying that no person or entity may conduct any aviation related activity in the emirate without first obtaining a permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.