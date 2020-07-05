UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Ruler Issues Law Regulating Use Of Drones In Emirate

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:23 AM

Dubai Ruler Issues Law Regulating Use of Drones in Emirate

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president, prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, issued on Saturday a law regulating the use of drones in the emirate

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president, prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, issued on Saturday a law regulating the use of drones in the emirate.

"The Law aims to reduce risks associated with drone activity and specifies the duties and responsibilities of relevant authorities. The new Law also seeks to help Dubai promote itself as a hub for drone manufacturing, smart transportation and innovation in the sector, and enable public and private entities to use drones and provide drone-related services," the statement on Al Maktoum's official website read.

The implementation of the law, as well as the management of all related activities, will be carried out by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority with the support of the Dubai Air Navigation Services.

"The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority is also tasked with identifying and approving the designated areas and heights within which the operations and trials of drones can be conducted," the statement added.

The law applies to all types of drones, except those used for military purposes but they should coordinate with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to ensure safety and avoid endangering civil aviation operations.

"All individuals are prohibited from operating drones in restricted and dangerous areas. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority in coordination with Dubai Police may allow government agencies to use drones for security, rescue, firefighting, surveillance or other purposes that are in the public interest," the document read.

The use of drones in the UAE is subject to strict laws and regulations. In 2017, Dubai adopted a resolution, following several cases of disrupting flights at the international airport, clarifying that no person or entity may conduct any aviation related activity in the emirate without first obtaining a permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Related Topics

Drone Resolution Prime Minister Police UAE Dubai Rashid United Arab Emirates Hub May 2017 All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

26 minutes ago

Child pornographer convict approaches Supreme Cour ..

26 minutes ago

Significant drop in Corona cases observed in feder ..

26 minutes ago

US Activities in Georgia's Lugar Labs Breach Both ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

High Commissioner apprises key stakeholders of bus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.