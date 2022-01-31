UrduPoint.com

Dutch Coast Guard Evacuates 18 People As 2 Ships Collide Off Coast Of IJmuiden

Published January 31, 2022

Dutch Coast Guard Evacuates 18 People as 2 Ships Collide Off Coast of IJmuiden

A cargo chip with 18 people aboard went adrift off the coast of the Dutch port city of IJmuiden after collision with an oil tanker, the Dutch Coast Guard said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) A cargo chip with 18 people aboard went adrift off the coast of the Dutch port city of IJmuiden after collision with an oil tanker, the Dutch Coast Guard said on Monday.

According to the statement, the dry-cargo vessel Julietta D and oil tanker Pechora Star collided near IJmuiden's anchoring.

"The situation aboard Pechora Star is stable. There are 18 crew members aboard Julietta D... Rescuers have begun evacuation," the message read.

Dutch Coast Guard search-and-rescue helicopters have arrived on the scene. The Belgian Coast Guard has also dispatched a helicopter at the request of the Netherlands.

>