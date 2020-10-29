- Home
- World
- News
- Dutch Prime Minister Says Netherlands Backs France in Fighting Extremism After Nice Attack
Dutch Prime Minister Says Netherlands Backs France In Fighting Extremism After Nice Attack
Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:28 PM
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rute on Thursday called a terrorist attack in the French city of Nice a heinous act and said that his country would support France in the fight against extremism
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rute on Thursday called a terrorist attack in the French city of Nice a heinous act and said that his country would support France in the fight against extremism.
"For the second time in a short period, France has suffered from a heinous terrorist attack, this time in Nice.
Our thoughts are with the victims' relatives. We say to the French people: you are not alone in the fight against extremism, the Netherlands supports you," Rute wrote on Twitter.
At least three people were killed in a knife attack carried out in a church in Nice on Thursday. The mayor of Nice said it was a terrorist attack.
Back in 2016, Nice already faced a terror act, which resulted in dozens of deaths.