Dutch Prime Minister Says Netherlands Backs France in Fighting Extremism After Nice Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rute on Thursday called a terrorist attack in the French city of Nice a heinous act and said that his country would support France in the fight against extremism.

"For the second time in a short period, France has suffered from a heinous terrorist attack, this time in Nice.

Our thoughts are with the victims' relatives. We say to the French people: you are not alone in the fight against extremism, the Netherlands supports you," Rute wrote on Twitter.

At least three people were killed in a knife attack carried out in a church in Nice on Thursday. The mayor of Nice said it was a terrorist attack.

Back in 2016, Nice already faced a terror act, which resulted in dozens of deaths.