(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The East Asia summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation, scheduled for Wednesday, will discuss the economic recovery of the Asia-Pacific region and overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The East Asia summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation, scheduled for Wednesday, will discuss the economic recovery of the Asia-Pacific region and overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On October 27, Vladimir Putin will take part (via videoconference) in the XVI East Asia Summit, which will be chaired by Brunei," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the summit will discuss issues related to the economic recovery of the region and post-pandemic consequences.