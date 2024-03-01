Economic Watch: Green Shift Places Remote Northeastern Chinese City In Spotlight
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 12:10 PM
CHANGCHUN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) At a workshop of Jilin Xielian Biotechnology Co., Ltd., smart assembly lines are ensuring the swift production of citric acid, which will be used by leading global brands in producing beverages.
Jiang Xiaodong, the company's general manager, has witnessed a growing number of domestic and international enterprises visiting Baicheng, a remote and lesser-known city in northeast China's Jilin Province, seeking collaboration.
"Our strength lies in green energy, which has significantly lowered our tariff rates, making our products very competitive on the global market," said Jiang.
Further evidence of competitiveness emerged at Da'an Jilin Electric Power Green Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., which has already secured handsome orders, despite not yet starting production.
"Several foreign enterprises have offered to import our green ammonia as fuel," said Qiao Liang, the company's general manager.
Recent Stories
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
More Stories From World
-
World's news outlets express solidarity with journalists in war-torn Gaza26 minutes ago
-
Mexico election race heats up as two women vie for presidency26 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's retail, service revenues up 8.1 pct in first 2 months of 202436 minutes ago
-
Australia take charge of first Test after New Zealand collapse36 minutes ago
-
Endo agrees settlement on US charges on opioid crisis36 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's manufacturing PMI above 50 mark for 2nd consecutive month36 minutes ago
-
Japan's jobless rate drops to 2.4 pct in January36 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mostly up after US gains36 minutes ago
-
Navalny's Moscow funeral takes place under shadow of repression36 minutes ago
-
London launches underground search for buskers to lift commuter spirits36 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Acapulco results - collated46 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits West Papua, Indonesia47 minutes ago