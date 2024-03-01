Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Economic Watch: Green shift places remote northeastern Chinese city in spotlight

CHANGCHUN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) At a workshop of Jilin Xielian Biotechnology Co., Ltd., smart assembly lines are ensuring the swift production of citric acid, which will be used by leading global brands in producing beverages.

Jiang Xiaodong, the company's general manager, has witnessed a growing number of domestic and international enterprises visiting Baicheng, a remote and lesser-known city in northeast China's Jilin Province, seeking collaboration.

"Our strength lies in green energy, which has significantly lowered our tariff rates, making our products very competitive on the global market," said Jiang.

Further evidence of competitiveness emerged at Da'an Jilin Electric Power Green Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., which has already secured handsome orders, despite not yet starting production.

"Several foreign enterprises have offered to import our green ammonia as fuel," said Qiao Liang, the company's general manager.

