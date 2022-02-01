UrduPoint.com

ECOWAS Condemns Shooting In Guinea-Bissau, Calls Ongoing Developments Coup Attempt

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 10:16 PM

ECOWAS Condemns Shooting in Guinea-Bissau, Calls Ongoing Developments Coup Attempt

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expressed its concern on Tuesday over the shooting in Guinea-Bissau, decrying the situation there as a coup attempt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expressed its concern on Tuesday over the shooting in Guinea-Bissau, decrying the situation there as a coup attempt.

Earlier in the day, the media reported sounds of shooting near the government building in the country's capital of Bissau, where a snap cabinet meeting was taking place that included the president and the prime minister.

"ECOWAS condemns this attempted coup and holds the military responsible for the physical integrity of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and the members of his government," ECOWAS said in a statement, urging the troops to return to their barracks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bissau Guinea-Bissau Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UN chief calls for immediate end to fighting in Gu ..

UN chief calls for immediate end to fighting in Guinea-Bissau

3 minutes ago
 W.African bloc condemns 'attempted coup' in Guinea ..

W.African bloc condemns 'attempted coup' in Guinea-Bissau

3 minutes ago
 Use of technology to help increase revenues, forex ..

Use of technology to help increase revenues, forex reserves: Tarin

3 minutes ago
 Top Spanish Diplomat Promises to Visit Kiev Amid U ..

Top Spanish Diplomat Promises to Visit Kiev Amid Ukrainian Fears of Russian Inva ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin on US Response to Security Guarantees: Russi ..

Putin on US Response to Security Guarantees: Russia's Crucial Concerns Ignored

7 minutes ago
 Imposters extort money from Petrol Agency owner

Imposters extort money from Petrol Agency owner

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>