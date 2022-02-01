ECOWAS Condemns Shooting in Guinea-Bissau, Calls Ongoing Developments Coup Attempt

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expressed its concern on Tuesday over the shooting in Guinea-Bissau, decrying the situation there as a coup attempt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expressed its concern on Tuesday over the shooting in Guinea-Bissau, decrying the situation there as a coup attempt.

Earlier in the day, the media reported sounds of shooting near the government building in the country's capital of Bissau, where a snap cabinet meeting was taking place that included the president and the prime minister.

"ECOWAS condemns this attempted coup and holds the military responsible for the physical integrity of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and the members of his government," ECOWAS said in a statement, urging the troops to return to their barracks.