Ecuador in diplomatic storm after raid at Mexican embassy

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Ecuador faced criticism from the UN and across Latin America on Saturday after its security forces stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest graft-accused former vice president Jorge Glas, who had been granted political asylum there.

Special forces equipped with a battering ram surrounded the embassy, and at least one agent scaled the walls, in an almost unheard-of raid on diplomatic premises that are considered inviolable sovereign territory.

The incident Friday night prompted Mexico to quickly sever diplomatic ties with Ecuador.

"This is a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote on X.

Nicaragua followed suit, citing the "unusual and reprehensible action" of the embassy raid.

Searing rebukes poured in from regional governments across the political spectrum, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Peru and Venezuela.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "alarmed" by the raid, and urged both sides to show moderation in resolving the dispute, his spokesman said.

Lopez Obrador said authorities "forcibly entered" the building to arrest Glas, who is wanted on corruption charges and had been at the embassy since December before being granted asylum on Friday.

He said he would file a complaint against Ecuador at the International Court of Justice.

President Daniel Noboa "broke all the behavioral blueprints of traditional diplomacy," Roberto Beltran Zambrano, a professor of conflict management at Ecuador's Private Technical University of Loja, told AFP.

Ecuadoran Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld on Saturday accused Mexico of meddling in Quito's "internal affairs" by offering asylum and said the raid was justified because of the "real risk" that Glas would escape justice.

The Vienna Convention, a treaty governing international relations, states that a country cannot intrude upon an embassy on its territory.

The United States said it condemned any violation of the Vienna Convention, but added both Mexico and Ecuador were "crucial partners" for Washington and urged them to "resolve their differences in accord with international norms."