UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Frees Journalist Couple

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Egypt frees journalist couple

Egyptian photojournalist Hossam el-Sayed and his wife Solafa Magdy, an independent journalist, have been released after spending the past year and a half behind bars, their professional association said Wednesday

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Egyptian photojournalist Hossam el-Sayed and his wife Solafa Magdy, an independent journalist, have been released after spending the past year and a half behind bars, their professional association said Wednesday.

Solafa Magdy and her husband Hossam el-Sayed were freed on Tuesday night, the association's president, Diaa Rashwan, announced on Facebook, thanking judicial authorities.

They were arrested in a Cairo cafe in November 2019 and accused of belonging to an unnamed "terrorist" group while Magdy also faced a fake news charge.

They were released without facing any formal charges in a courtroom.

On Monday, prominent dissident journalist and politician Khaled Dawoud also walked free after more than 18 months in detention.

A former head of the liberal opposition Dostour party and senior journalist for the English-language edition of state newspaper Al-Ahram, he had been arrested in September 2019 after rare anti-government protests.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egypt's former army chief, has overseen a massive, crackdown aimed at quashing dissent, jailing many journalists, lawyers, academics and activists.

Egypt ranks 166th out of 188 countries on Reporters Without Borders (RSF)'s Press Freedom Index.

Rights groups say some 60,000 prisoners of conscience are still languishing in Egyptian jails.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Egypt Facebook Lawyers Wife Cairo September November 2019 Opposition

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat is excited for beautiful moments of ..

13 minutes ago

Court Marshals Expel Residents of Seized Monastery ..

5 minutes ago

Work on Salt, Gypsum city to start after Ramazan: ..

5 minutes ago

How to fill the 'void': what next for Queen Elizab ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

12 minutes ago

Training Centers for Sabotage Units Deployed in Uk ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.