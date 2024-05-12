Egypt Says To Support South Africa ICJ Case Against Israel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Egypt on Sunday announced its intention to formally support South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice against Israel, alleging genocide in its war against Hamas in Gaza.
Pretoria brought its case to the ICJ in December, calling on the UN court to order Israel to suspend its military operations in Gaza.
In its most recent appeal to the ICJ on Friday, South Africa again accused Israel of "continuing violations of the Genocide Convention" and of being "contemptuous" of international law.
Egypt on Sunday said its move to back the case comes "in light of the worsening severity and scope of Israeli attacks against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip", according to a foreign ministry statement.
It further pointed to Israel's systematic "targeting of civilians and destruction of infrastructure" and "pushing Palestinians into displacement and expulsion".
Hamas expressed its "appreciation" to Egypt in a statement Sunday evening, calling on "all countries around the world to take similar steps in support of the Palestinian cause by joining the lawsuit".
South Africa has called on the world's top court to order Israel to "immediately withdraw and cease its military offensive" in Rafah, the southernmost Gaza city where about 1.5 million Palestinians had been pushed against the Egyptian border.
Israel on Monday sent ground troops and tanks into eastern Rafah, later seizing and shutting the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that Gaza risked an "epic humanitarian disaster" if Israel launched a full-scale ground operation in Rafah.
Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, and has acted as a key mediator between Israeli and Palestinian negotiators, including in the current war.
It also shares the only border with the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel, but has refused to coordinate aid access through the Rafah crossing since Israeli forces seized it.
State-linked television channel Al-Qahera news on Sunday reported a high-level source denying Israeli media reports of "coordination between Israel and Egypt at the Rafah crossing".
Egypt has also issued repeated warnings against escalation since negotiators from both Israel and Hamas departed Cairo on Thursday after talks again failed to achieve a truce.
In January the ICJ called on Israel to prevent acts of genocide following the original South African request for international action.
The court rejected a second South African application for emergency measures over Israel's threat to attack Rafah. South Africa made a new request in early March.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From World
-
Kane-less Bayern beat Wolfsburg to go second4 minutes ago
-
Rivers rise again as rain batters flood-hit south Brazil4 minutes ago
-
Dogs, horses, rabbits: more than 10,000 animals rescued from Brazil floods14 minutes ago
-
UN pleads for preventing a large-scale Israeli offensive in Gaza's city of Rafah24 minutes ago
-
Arsenal grind out Man Utd win to go top of the Premier League44 minutes ago
-
At least 27 killed in renewed clashes in Sudan's El-Fasher: UN44 minutes ago
-
Unionized US Apple store votes to authorize strike54 minutes ago
-
'Concerned' Djokovic to undergo scans as shock Rome exit follows bottle drama54 minutes ago
-
Visma's Kooij wins Giro stage on Napoli seafront54 minutes ago
-
At least 34 killed in Indonesia floods, 16 missing2 hours ago
-
Farke fumes at officials after Leeds held by Norwich in play-offs3 hours ago
-
Madinah welcomes over 9,844 Pakistani Hujjaj by Sunday, flight operation in full swing4 hours ago