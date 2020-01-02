UrduPoint.com
Eight People Killed In Taiwanese Defense Ministry's Helicopter Crash-Landing - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:03 PM

Eight people were killed on Thursday, including Taiwanese Chief of General Staff Shen Yi-ming, following an emergency landing of a helicopter belonging to Taiwan's Ministry of Defense, media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Eight people were killed on Thursday, including Taiwanese Chief of General Staff Shen Yi-ming, following an emergency landing of a helicopter belonging to Taiwan's Ministry of Defense, media reported.

Earlier in the day, Taiwan News had reported that 10 of the 13 people on board the UH-60 Black Halk military helicopter that had crash-landed had been found alive. The aircraft reportedly made an emergency landing at about 9:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) in a mountainous area near Yilan City.

According to the China Daily news outlet, five people have been confirmed alive so far.

