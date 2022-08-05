UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Accuses Twitter Of Fraud In Buyout Deal: Court Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Elon Musk accuses Twitter of fraud in buyout deal: court filing

Elon Musk has accused Twitter of fraud, alleging the social media platform misled him about key aspects of its business before he agreed to a $44 billion buyout, as their court battle heats up

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Elon Musk has accused Twitter of fraud, alleging the social media platform misled him about key aspects of its business before he agreed to a $44 billion buyout, as their court battle heats up.

The Tesla boss lodged the claim late Thursday as he fights back against Twitter's lawsuit seeking to force him to close the deal, which he has tried to cancel.

Musk argued in the filing to a Delaware court that the number of users who can be shown advertising on the platform is far below the firm's figures.

"Twitter's disclosures have slowly unraveled, with Twitter frantically closing the gates on information in a desperate bid to prevent the Musk Parties from uncovering its fraud," the claim alleged.

In its own filing, Twitter rejected the mercurial billionaire's argument, calling it "as implausible and contrary to fact as it sounds." "According to Musk, he -- the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers -- was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement," Twitter said.

Musk last week filed his countersuit, which was finally made public on Thursday, along with a legal defense against Twitter's claim that the billionaire is contractually bound to complete the takeover deal.

- 'Distortion, misrepresentation' - "The counterclaims are a made-for-litigation tale that is contradicted by the evidence and common sense," Twitter argued in the filing.

A five-day trial that will consider Twitter's lawsuit against Musk has been scheduled for October 17.

The Tesla boss wooed Twitter's board with a $54.20 per-share offer, but then in July announced he was ending their agreement because the firm had misled him regarding its tally of fake and spam accounts.

Twitter, whose stock price closed at $41.06 on Thursday, has stuck by its estimates that less than five percent of the activity on the platform is due to software "bots" rather than people.

Twitter told the court that Musk's claim that the false account figure tops 10 percent is "untenable." The company also disputed Musk's assertion that he has the right to walk away from the deal if Twitter's bot count is found to be wrong, since he didn't ask anything about bots when he made the buyout offer.

Twitter accuses Musk of contriving a story to escape a merger agreement that he no longer found attractive.

"Twitter has complied in every respect with the merger agreement," the company said in the filing made to Chancery Court in the state of Delaware.

"Musk's counterclaims, based as they are on distortion, misrepresentation, and outright deception, change nothing." The social media platform has urged shareholders to endorse the deal, setting a vote on the merger for September 13.

Billions of Dollars are at stake, but so is the future of Twitter, which Musk has said should allow any legal speech -- an absolutist position that has sparked fears the network could be used to incite violence.

gc-jm/ecTESLA MOTORS

Related Topics

Business Vote Social Media Twitter Lawyers Company Price Elon Musk July September October From Agreement Tesla Billion Court

Recent Stories

Teenager killed over friendship issue

Teenager killed over friendship issue

43 seconds ago
 26 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

26 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

45 seconds ago
 Admissions started in TEVTA institutes

Admissions started in TEVTA institutes

46 seconds ago
 Five accused arrested

Five accused arrested

48 seconds ago
 SSWMB launches fumigation in East, South districts ..

SSWMB launches fumigation in East, South districts

52 seconds ago
 Pakistan makes strong demarche to India on worseni ..

Pakistan makes strong demarche to India on worsening situation in IIOJK

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.