EMA Says Committed to Using Same Standards to Sputnik V Review as to Other Inquiries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The European Medicines Agency on Tuesday emphasized its commitment to applying the same level of scrutiny while reviewing Russia's coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, as to any other assessment.

On Monday, Marco Cavaleri, the head of the agency's health threats and vaccines strategy, told Italy's Rai 3 radio station that the EMA will inspect clinical trials and the production of Sputnik V in Russia.

"We're currently planning inspections of the manufacturing and clinical sites in Russia, and I take this opportunity to stress again that we are committed to applying the same standards and scrutiny to this review as to any other scientific assessment," EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke told a European Parliament committee meeting.

According to the official, the EMA has three COVID-19 vaccines � Novavax, CureVac and Sputnik V � under rolling review.

The approval of Sputnik V within the European Union has been tinged with controversy as various officials and politicians spoke out against the use of the vaccine for various reasons. Russia, on its part, has raised the issue of possible political bias against the vaccine, outlining that its efficacy has been proven in clinical trials.