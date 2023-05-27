UrduPoint.com

Equatorial Guinea's Ambassador Says Country Considers Russia As Foreign Policy Priority

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Equatorial Guinea considers Russia a priority of its foreign policy and welcomes Russian role in strengthening global peace, Equatorial Guinean Ambassador in Moscow Luciano Nkogo Ndong Ayekaba told Sputnik.

"Russia is a priority in the foreign policy of Equatorial Guinea. We have always sought to strengthen, expand and diversify our cooperation amid issues in the areas of food security, health care, economy and fight against organized crime that poses a great threat to Equatorial Guinea, Russia as well as to the whole world," he said.

The ambassador recalled how "Russia's provided Africa with valuable assistance in achieving freedom and independence of its countries during the colonial era," adding that Moscow's present-day initiatives on peace and security "continue to be welcomed on the continent.

"

For many African countries being close with Russia comes at a price, however. The diplomat said US companies started to withdraw from Equatorial Guinea as its rapprochement with Russia progressed.

"Now, when they know that we support Russia, US company ExxonMobil officially announced its withdrawal from our market. Other companies are also leaving, they all are saying, 'Russia will feed you,'" Ndong Ayekaba said.

The abandonment of markets by US companies is one of the tools used by Washington when African countries disagree with its policies, the Equatorial Guinean diplomat said. Another US tool is to "organize a coup," he added.

Equatorial Guinea will not bow to pressure and will continue to support Russia, expecting reciprocal support in return, the diplomat said.

