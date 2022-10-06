Erdogan Appoints Ambassador to Israel After Restoring Diplomatic Relations

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed on Thursday Sakir Ozkan Torunlar as ambassador to Israel.

Torunlar previously occupied the post of Turkish ambassador to Palestine.

In late August, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that Turkey had decided to restore diplomatic relations and appoint an ambassador to Israel.