UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Calls On Turkish Citizens To Not Waste Water Amid Severe Drought

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Erdogan Calls on Turkish Citizens to Not Waste Water Amid Severe Drought

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday warned citizens about a serious shortage of water resources due to the prolonged drought and called on the nation to save water.

"Our country has seen periods of drought and periods when we were flooded. Now we are experiencing one of the driest periods. Some of our reservoirs are completely depleted.

Together we need to take action against the threat of drought, from household consumption to agricultural needs," Erdogan told reporters.

According to the Turkish leader, water consumption should be reduced by up to 50 percent.

In December, the country's Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said that 2020 was the driest year in the past five years and that the water resources of Turkey's three big cities ” Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir ” would be sufficient for five months at the most.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Turkey Agriculture Drought Izmir Ankara Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Lebanese Health System at Verge of Collapse Amid S ..

10 minutes ago

Russia's Gerasimov, US Counterpart Milley Discuss ..

10 minutes ago

Democrats introduce Trump impeachment article in H ..

10 minutes ago

Lebanon Imposes State of Emergency Starting on Thu ..

10 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Directorate of Residen ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan govt initiated development schemes for ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.