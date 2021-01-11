Erdogan Calls on Turkish Citizens to Not Waste Water Amid Severe Drought

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday warned citizens about a serious shortage of water resources due to the prolonged drought and called on the nation to save water.

"Our country has seen periods of drought and periods when we were flooded. Now we are experiencing one of the driest periods. Some of our reservoirs are completely depleted.

Together we need to take action against the threat of drought, from household consumption to agricultural needs," Erdogan told reporters.

According to the Turkish leader, water consumption should be reduced by up to 50 percent.

In December, the country's Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said that 2020 was the driest year in the past five years and that the water resources of Turkey's three big cities ” Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir ” would be sufficient for five months at the most.