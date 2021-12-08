UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Lashes Out At 'Erroneous' US Policy In Syria, Support Of Kurdish Groups

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 08:42 PM

Erdogan Lashes Out at 'Erroneous' US Policy in Syria, Support of Kurdish Groups

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned on Wednesday the US stance on the issue of support for the People's Defense Units, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, banned both in Turkey and the United States.

"As Turkey calls for a joint fight against manifestations of terrorism in the region, the United States is actively arming terrorists in Syria. What is this manifestation of friendship with Turkey, what is this partnership within the framework of NATO? Washington, of course, cannot answer these questions.

Unfortunately, the United States is pursuing an erroneous policy in the region," Erdogan was quoted as saying by the Anadolu agency upon arrival from Qatar.

The Turkish leader added that he had discussed this topic with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, and that the issues are being discussed at the level of foreign ministries of the two countries, the agency reported.

Turkey has participated in a number of military operations in northern Syria in recent years, mostly against Kurdish militants in the north. Damascus has condemned the Turkish military operations, saying they violate Syrian sovereignty.

