Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:23 PM

Erdogan Says Greek Cypriots Failed to Speak 'Truthfully' at Recent Cyprus Talks

The Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus did not speak "truthfully" at recent talks about the future of the island, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus did not speak "truthfully" at recent talks about the future of the island, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

The informal meeting on Cyprus in Geneva hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ran from Tuesday to Thursday. Alongside Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders, the three guarantor states Turkey, Greece and the UK joined the meeting. On Thursday, the UN chief said that the participants failed to reach an agreement and would reconvene again, probably in two or three months.

"Now the talks have been pushed back two or three months and I again don't know that anything will be achieved. Because they never spoke truthfully," the Turkish president said as quoted by Anatolian Agency.

The Cyprus dispute is nearly five decades old. The island has been de facto divided since 1974, when an attempt to get Cyprus to join Greece caused Turkey to deploy armed forces to the island to protect the Turkish Cypriots. On November 15, 1983, Turkish Cypriots declared independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus which is, as of now, recognized only by Turkey.

