UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia Does Not Plan To Impose Additional Restrictions Over Coronavirus - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:40 AM

Estonia Does Not Plan to Impose Additional Restrictions Over Coronavirus - Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Estonia, unlike Lithuania and Latvia, does not yet plan to introduce additional restrictive measures over COVID-19, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik said.

"Currently, the government has no proposals to impose a special regime. I do not consider this a measure proportional to the current situation. We can rely on the spring experience.

We have much more protection means, much more testing opportunities, and Estonian hospitals are prepared for the worsening of the situation," Kiik told the Estonian broadcasting portal ERR.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of registered coronavirus cases in Estonia has reached 5,125. The country's COVID death toll has reached 73.

Related Topics

World Estonia Lithuania Latvia March Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

4 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

5 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

6 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.