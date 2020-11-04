Estonia Does Not Plan to Impose Additional Restrictions Over Coronavirus - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Estonia, unlike Lithuania and Latvia, does not yet plan to introduce additional restrictive measures over COVID-19, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik said.

"Currently, the government has no proposals to impose a special regime. I do not consider this a measure proportional to the current situation. We can rely on the spring experience.

We have much more protection means, much more testing opportunities, and Estonian hospitals are prepared for the worsening of the situation," Kiik told the Estonian broadcasting portal ERR.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of registered coronavirus cases in Estonia has reached 5,125. The country's COVID death toll has reached 73.