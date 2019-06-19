Estonia or Macedonia trip on the cards for Celtic, PSV draw Basel

Celtic will face Nomme Kalju of Estonia or North Macedonians Shkendija if they reach the second qualifying round of the Champions League

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Celtic will face Nomme Kalju of Estonia or North Macedonians Shkendija if they reach the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Scottish champions face Bosnia's FK Sarajevo in the first qualifying round next month.

Neil Lennon's men will need to navigate four qualifying rounds in total to make it to the lucrative group stages of Europe's premier club competition.

Another former European Cup winner PSV Eindhoven begin the first of potentially three qualifying rounds with a tough tie against Basel.

Greek giants Olmypiakos will meet Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic.

The first legs for the second qualifying round will be played on July 23 or 24 with the returns legs a week later on July 30th or 31st.