Estonia to Apply for Observer Status in Arctic Council - Foreign Ministry

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Tallinn on Thursday decided to apply for an observer state status within the Arctic Council to be more engaged in international cooperation on issues related to the region, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said.

"At a cabinet meeting today 14 November, the Government of Estonia discussed Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu's proposal to apply for an observer status for Estonia on the Arctic Council, and adopted it as a government decision," the statement said.

According to the statement, Estonia should be included in discussions and problem-solving on the situation in the region, as it "is directly affected by the geopolitical developments in the Arctic."

Additionally, Estonia's interests in the Arctic concern science, the economy and security and the observer status would encourage the country's involvement in different international cooperation projects.

"For example, the observer status would grant our scientists who are engaged in polar studies a greater access to research funds, and would enhance research through working groups," Reinsalu said, as quoted by the statement.

The Arctic Council, initiated by Finland in 1996, is an intergovernmental forum that aims at promoting cooperation, coordination and interaction among the Arctic region's countries and local communities on a wide range of issues, including sustainable development and environmental protection. The Council consists of eight member countries, namely Canada, the Kingdom of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, the Russian Federation, Sweden and the United States. In addition, six international organizations, representing Arctic indigenous peoples, hold the status of permanent members.

Non-Arctic countries, inter-governmental, inter-parliamentary, global, regional and non-governmental organizations may participate in the organization's activities as observers.