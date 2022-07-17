UrduPoint.com

Estonian Defense Delegation Pays Official Visit To Ukraine - Ukrainian General Staff

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Estonian Defense Delegation Pays Official Visit to Ukraine - Ukrainian General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Estonian Defense Forces Commander Martin Herem made an official visit to Ukraine on Sunday and discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the security situation in Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces said.

"The delegation of the Defense Forces of the Republic of Estonia, led by the Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Martin Herem Sodurileht, made an official visit to Ukraine," a statement said, adding that the parties discussed security situation in Ukraine and on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, as well as the development trends of the military-strategic situation in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea-Azov region.

Zaluzhnyi added that Ukraine appreciates the assistance of Estonia, the high level of military cooperation between the countries, and the hospitality with which Estonia accepted Ukrainian refugees.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Visit Estonia Border Sunday Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

10 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

18 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

18 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.