Estonian Defense Delegation Pays Official Visit to Ukraine - Ukrainian General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Estonian Defense Forces Commander Martin Herem made an official visit to Ukraine on Sunday and discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the security situation in Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces said.

"The delegation of the Defense Forces of the Republic of Estonia, led by the Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Martin Herem Sodurileht, made an official visit to Ukraine," a statement said, adding that the parties discussed security situation in Ukraine and on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, as well as the development trends of the military-strategic situation in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea-Azov region.

Zaluzhnyi added that Ukraine appreciates the assistance of Estonia, the high level of military cooperation between the countries, and the hospitality with which Estonia accepted Ukrainian refugees.