Estonia's Ruling Coalition Positively Views Candidacy Of Lead Scientist As Head Of State

Tue 03rd August 2021

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The President of the Estonian academy of Sciences, Tarmo Soomere, has emerged as the most likely candidate for the president's office from Estonia's ruling coalition, Estonian public broadcasting ERR reported on Monday.

The incumbent President Kersti Kaljulaid's term expires in August 2021. She has been in office since 2016.

Soomere met on Monday with representatives of the parliamentary factions of the Centre and Reform parties, which make up the ruling coalition in Estonia, the broadcaster said. Representatives of the coalition confirmed that the meeting made a positive impression on them and that Soomere is likely to become an official presidential candidate.

"The meeting had great substance and the president of the Estonian Academy of Sciences demonstrated great professionalism when answering questions and introducing his positions," Jaanus Karilaid, representative of the Center party, was quoted as saying by the ERR.

The politician noted that there was a high chance Soomere would emerge as the official presidential candidate.

"For that, we need to await the meeting of representatives of parliamentary parties scheduled to be held on Wednesday," he was quoted as saying.

The Centre Party's presidential candidate has to be approved by the party's extended board, which will convene given sufficient broad-based support in the parliament, the broadcaster said. 

Soomere is set to meet with the Social Democratic faction on Tuesday and with the conservative Isamaa faction on Thursday. The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has so far shown no desire to meet face to face with Soomere, as it has its own candidate ” former Speaker of Parliament Henn Polluaas.

The Reform party has 34 mandates in the 101-member parliament. The Center party has 25 mandates, EKRE has 19, the Social Democrats have 10, and Isamaa has 12. If the Centrists, Reformists and Social Democrats vote for Soomere, he will secure 69 votes, which is enough to be elected President of Estonia as it requires a two-thirds majority of the parliament, or 68 votes.

