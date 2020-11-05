Eta Hurricane in Guatemala Leaves One Dead, Affects Over 12,000 - Reports

Hurricane Eta, which has negatively affected more than 12,000 Guatemalans, has resulted in the death of at least one citizen of the country, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Thursday, as quoted by La Hora newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Hurricane Eta, which has negatively affected more than 12,000 Guatemalans, has resulted in the death of at least one citizen of the country, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Thursday, as quoted by La Hora newspaper.

According to the media, Giammattei reported that one man was killed in the Guatemalan municipality of Chinautla. The hurricane caused flooding and landslides.

A total of 12,254 Guatemalans suffered from the natural disaster. The country had been overwhelmed by heavy rain for two days.

"We are doing everything we can," Giammattei said, as quoted by La Hora.

The Category 4 out of 5 hurricane, which has left Guatemala and slimmed down to a tropical cyclone, is expected to cross Honduras before regaining strength and heading to Cuba.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that seven people died in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras as a result of hurricane Eta.