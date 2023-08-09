Open Menu

Ethiopia Says Major Amhara Cities 'freed' After Days Of Fighting

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 09:56 PM

The Ethiopian government said on Wednesday that major cities in the Amhara region had been "freed" after days of fighting between army troops and militia fighters

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ethiopian government said on Wednesday that major cities in the Amhara region had been "freed" after days of fighting between army troops and militia fighters.

"These cities have been freed from the threat of these bandits," a statement by a Federal government emergency body said, listing six towns including the regional capital Bahir Dar and the holy city of Lalibela.

"The defence forces and law enforcement agencies in the region are clearing up (the fighters)," the State of Emergency General Directorate said, adding that some were hiding out in heritage or religious sites.

It announced that a curfew had been imposed in the six cities -- Bahir Dar, Lalibela, Gondar, Shewa Robit, Debre Berhan and Debre Markos, and all vehicles, apart from emergency or security vehicles, were banned from movement after 7 pm.

The directorate also said that 14 people had been arrested in the capital Addis Ababa, but gave no further information.

Ethiopia imposed a state of emergency in Amhara on Friday after the fighting erupted between the national army and local fighters in the northern region.

Although the Amhara militias fought alongside federal troops in the two-year conflict in the neighbouring region of Tigray, tensions emerged earlier this year over government moves to dismantle regional forces.

More Stories From World